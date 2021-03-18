Global Bleach Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Value growth of bleach increased year on year throughout the review period in Tunisia and the category is expected to post a higher current value CAGR over the forecast period than it did between 2014 and 2019. Consumers have always been attracted by the strong cleaning power of bleach, and over the review period many companies have piqued further interest in bleach by introducing fragrances to help consumers associate cleanliness with an appealing smell. Tunisian consumers continue to show litt…

Euromonitor International’s Bleach in Tunisia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Home Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Tunisians’ embrace of bleach as a cleaning agent continues unabated, and players boost interest by introducing fragrances to make it more appealing

Tunisian householders use bleach for practically every type of cleaning task

Traditional grocery retailers account for the majority of sales of bleach, which has been the go-to cleaning agent for most households for many decades

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Longstanding popularity with an older demographic along with superior affordability and wide distribution account for Judy’s continued dominance in bleach

Both Judy and the local El Fanac brand find favour among conservative consumers that adhere to trusted and proven products and avoid experimentation

New non-chlorine and degreasing formulas as well as eco-friendly product lines are nevertheless likely to appear in future

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Tunisian home care market continues to develop despite economic uncertainty

Volume sales increase despite higher prices and budget constraints, abetted by wider distribution through modern retailing

Multinational and domestic players have strong presence in Tunisia

Modern grocery retailers expand, posting a higher value share of home care sales

Volume and value growth expected for home care sales over the forecast period as consumers respond to wider offer of brands and products

