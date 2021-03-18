Global Bleach Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Turkish people believe that only bleach can provide full hygiene in household cleaning and Turkey has the highest per capita consumption of bleach in the world. Thus, the penetration of bleach is already high and it is a mature product. For this latter reason, although its usage increased during the coronavirus pandemic, the volume growth of bleach barely reached double digits in 2020 despite rising at a far higher rate compared to the previous years. Consumers started buying bleach in large bul…
Euromonitor International’s Bleach in Turkey market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Bleach market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Bleach in Turkey
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Bleach sales soar with the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, but per capita consumption is already high in Turkey, and market maturity limits its ability to see higher growth
With its disinfectant properties bleach remains an essential product for ensuring higher hygiene, and volume growth surges with the onset of COVID-19 in 2020
Consumers show interest in bleaches without chlorine as players introduce products designed to overcome disadvantages of strong scents and chemical content
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Market maturity is expected to limit growth potential for bleach over the forecast period, although the category will still benefit from higher hygiene consciousness
Domestos is set to maintain its strong leading position in Turkey, but private label offered through widespread discounters will become increasingly competitive
New product development is set to focus on products can claim to be more environmentally friendly and on packaging that is more user friendly
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Bleach: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Bleach: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Bleach: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Bleach: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on home care
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for home care?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Households 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 12 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
