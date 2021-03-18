Global Bleach Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Turkish people believe that only bleach can provide full hygiene in household cleaning and Turkey has the highest per capita consumption of bleach in the world. Thus, the penetration of bleach is already high and it is a mature product. For this latter reason, although its usage increased during the coronavirus pandemic, the volume growth of bleach barely reached double digits in 2020 despite rising at a far higher rate compared to the previous years. Consumers started buying bleach in large bul…

Euromonitor International’s Bleach in Turkey market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Bleach in Turkey

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Bleach sales soar with the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, but per capita consumption is already high in Turkey, and market maturity limits its ability to see higher growth

With its disinfectant properties bleach remains an essential product for ensuring higher hygiene, and volume growth surges with the onset of COVID-19 in 2020

Consumers show interest in bleaches without chlorine as players introduce products designed to overcome disadvantages of strong scents and chemical content

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Market maturity is expected to limit growth potential for bleach over the forecast period, although the category will still benefit from higher hygiene consciousness

Domestos is set to maintain its strong leading position in Turkey, but private label offered through widespread discounters will become increasingly competitive

New product development is set to focus on products can claim to be more environmentally friendly and on packaging that is more user friendly

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Bleach: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Bleach: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Bleach: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Bleach: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on home care

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for home care?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Households 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 12 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

