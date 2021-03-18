Global Bleach Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

COVID-19 boosted retail volume and current value sales of bleach in 2020. The sanitary circumstances accentuated the need among consumers to sanitise their home. Bleach, in particular, was particularly high in demand due to its cleaning properties. The economic recession and income uncertainty, however, led to an increase in demand for private label variants.

Euromonitor International’s Bleach in Croatia market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Bleach in Croatia

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 boosts sales of bleach as consumers seek to sanitise their home

Traditional usage of bleach as multi-purpose cleaning and disinfecting product

Domestos retains dominance of bleach as established and trusted brand

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Bleach anticipated to portray undynamic performance in the forecast period

Younger consumers generally moving away from bleach due to environmental concerns

Strong perception of chlorine as effective ingredient will continue to attract older generations

….continued

