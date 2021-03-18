All news

Global Bleach Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

Bleach maintained slight growth in both volume and current value terms in 2020. On the one hand, demand was supported by consumer demand for effective disinfectants during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, on the other, the increase in hygiene-consciousness drove consumers towards alternative products, primarily home care disinfectants. While bleach offers low prices and a broad range of uses, home care disinfectants has a more modern image and is also suitable for multiple functions. Moreover, ac…

Euromonitor International’s Bleach in China market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Bleach in China
Euromonitor International
February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Demand supported by hygiene-consciousness, though many consumers prefer home care disinfectants
Strong online growth
High level of regionalisation
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Hygiene-awareness and budget-consciousness to support demand
Further growth for e-commerce
Lack of investment likely
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Bleach: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Bleach: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Bleach: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Bleach: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on home care
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for home care?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Households 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2020
Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2017-2020
Table 12 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

