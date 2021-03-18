Global Bleach Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

A high percentage of Guatemala’s population lives in poverty with consumers having only meagre disposable income. Such consumers are extremely price-sensitive and thus unmotivated to purchase products out of brand loyalty, seeking instead for the most affordable available option. The growth of economy brands of bleach, such as Alianza Mayorista SA’s brand, Max Blanko, is lowering the unit price of bleach. Bleach has reached maturity in Guatemala, and the launch of sophisticated products such as…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/946586-bleach-in-guatemala

Euromonitor International’s Bleach in Guatemala market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-covid-19-outbreak-global-outbreak-global-high-temperature-refractory-ceramic-materials-market-report-manufacturing-and-consumption-outlook-and-forecast-2020-2021-03-09

Product coverage: Home Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-passive-optical-network-pon-equipment-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2026-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Bleach market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Bleach in Guatemala

Euromonitor International

February 2020 List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Volume sales driven by low-cost economy brands

Bleach remains popular as a multi-purpose cleaner and disinfectant

Bleach begins to gain shelf space in modern grocery retailers

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Grupo PDC dominates bleach in 2019

Innovation in bleach is mainly in packaging

Growth of new alternatives challenges growth of bleach

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Bleach: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Bleach: % Value 2015-2019

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Bleach: % Value 2016-2019

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Bleach: Value 2019-2024

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Bleach: % Value Growth 2019-2024

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Consumer base expands with growth of low-cost home care products

Home care sees innovation in packaging in 2019

Big brands expand portfolios to compete with low-cost products

Modern grocery retailers continues to gain share

Home care forecast to see robust current value growth

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Households 2014-2019

MARKET DATA

Table 8 Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 9 Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Home Care: % Value 2015-2019

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Home Care: % Value 2016-2019

Table 12 Penetration of Private Label in Home Care by Category: % Value 2014-2019

Table 13 Distribution of Home Care by Format: % Value 2014-2019

Table 14 Distribution of Home Care by Format and Category: % Value 2019

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Home Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)