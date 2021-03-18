All news

Global Bodim Port Oy in Beauty and Personal Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

As a representative of The Body Shop chain in Finland, Bodim Port’s key aim is to offer environmentally-friendly, high-quality beauty and personal care products that support responsible and sustainable development. The company aims to increase consumer awareness of the importance of minimised and recycled packaging as well as boost the popularity of non-animal tested and Community Fair Trade products. The firm is focusing on online sales and partnerships, such as cooperation with the hypermarket…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Bodim Port Oy: Key Facts
Summary 2 Bodim Port Oy: Operational Indicators
Company Background
Internet Strategy
Private Label
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Bodim Port Oy: Competitive Position 2016

