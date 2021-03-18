All news

Global Body Shop International Plc, The in Beauty and Personal Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The Body Shop consolidated itself as the leading beauty specialist retailer in 2016. The company is not expected to see further expansion in terms of outlet numbers but it will continue to offer new products and services eg henna body art and eyebrow threading. The ethos of the company will remain one of cruelty-free in the coming years with prices set to remain stable.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 The Body Shop International Plc: Key Facts
Summary 2 The Body Shop International Plc: Operational Indicators
Company Background
Chart 1 The Body Shop International Plc: The Body Shop in Swords, Co Dublin
Internet Strategy
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 The Body Shop International Plc: Competitive Position 2016

