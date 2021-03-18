All news

Global Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd in Soft Drinks Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd is PepsiCo Inc’s licenced bottler in the UK and it also maintains its own ranger of independently owned beverage brands. 65% of the company’s group revenues during the first half of 2016 emerged from its carbonated and still beverages business in its Great Britain reporting division, which excludes Northern Ireland, while 25% of its revenues were derived from its businesses in Ireland and France.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

