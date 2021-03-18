All news

Global BRS Nike Taiwan Co Ltd Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

BRS Nike Taiwan Co Ltd is expected to target kids aged 7 to 12 with the launch of Nike+ Run Club training for children. The company is aiming to approach the younger generation in order to build strong brand awareness among kids so that they will grow-up sticking to Nike as their favourite brand.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 BRS Nike Taiwan Co Ltd : Key Facts
Summary 2 BRS Nike Taiwan Co Ltd : Operational Indicators
Retail Operations
Summary 3 BRS Nike Taiwan Co Ltd : Retail Operational Indicators
Internet Strategy
Chart 1 BRS Nike Taiwan Co Ltd : Nike in Hsinchu
Competitive Positioning
Summary 4 BRS Nike Taiwan Co Ltd : Competitive Position 2016

