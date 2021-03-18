Global Cafés/Bars in the United Arab Emirates Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

All news

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Legal Services market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Business Services.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Cafés/Bars in the United Arab Emirates

Euromonitor International

February 2021

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Slump in tourism leads to decline in sales of alcohol as authorities loosen alcohol regulations

Cafés branch out into home delivery

Cafés/bars suffer as consumers are unable to socialise in public spaces

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Bars/pubs will be slow to recover as tourists are slow to return to the sheikhdom

Vaccines and loosened restrictions on alcohol sales will support growth

Café culture booms as cafés become key sites for networking and co-working

  ….….continued

gutsy-wise

