Global Childrenswear Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Although childrenswear recorded steep declines during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the falls were not quite as severe as those witnessed in womenswear and menswear, as children tend to wear out and grow out of clothes with greater frequency than adults and, even during the pandemic, many needed new items of apparel. This is especially true within baby and toddler wear, which was the least severely affected area in childrenswear in 2020.

Euromonitor International's Childrenswear in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Baby and Toddler Wear, Boys’ Apparel, Girls’ Apparel.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Despite steep declines, childrenswear is less affected by the COVID-19 pandemic than menswear and womenswear

The leading companies retain their positions in a fragmented area

Strong growth for e-commerce during the pandemic

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

A strong rebound for childrenswear in 2021

Players will continue to invest in e-commerce

Low-priced crossover collections may lead to fast fashion price competition

CATEGORY DATA

