Global Childrenswear Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Although childrenswear recorded steep declines during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the falls were not quite as severe as those witnessed in womenswear and menswear, as children tend to wear out and grow out of clothes with greater frequency than adults and, even during the pandemic, many needed new items of apparel. This is especially true within baby and toddler wear, which was the least severely affected area in childrenswear in 2020.

Euromonitor International’s Childrenswear in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Baby and Toddler Wear, Boys’ Apparel, Girls’ Apparel.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

