All news

Global Childrenswear Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021-2026

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Childrenswear Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021-2026

Childrenswear was significantly impacted by the outbreak of COVID19 in 2020, with a decline in demand influenced by both store closures and school closures. Gradual recovery during the second half of 2020 could not compensate for the steep fall in sales. In addition, although stores opened from May, many consumers remained wary of shopping in public, while others had ongoing financial concerns, limiting their spend on new clothing items in 2020.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :  https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1010283-childrenswear-in-the-netherlands

 Euromonitor International’s Childrenswear in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-windshield-washer-system-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2021-2021-03-09

 

Product coverage: Baby and Toddler Wear, Boys’ Apparel, Girls’ Apparel.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Childrenswear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electromagnetic-water-meters-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 TABLE OF CONTENT:

Childrenswear in the Netherlands
Euromonitor International
February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Childrenswear records a double-digit decline, as consumers limit their spending
The trend for premiumisation declines as affordability becomes key
E-commerce rises as players respond to the increasing consumer demand
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Baby and toddler wear drives the highest growth as subscription services increase
Childrenswear offers trends seen in adults clothing, while adult brands offer children’s lines
Sustainable apparel is set to rise, responding to eco-conscious consumers
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Childrenswear by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Childrenswear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Childrenswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Childrenswear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Childrenswear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Childrenswear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Childrenswear by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Childrenswear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Childrenswear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Childrenswear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on apparel and footwear
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for apparel and footwear?
MARKET DATA
Table 11 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 12 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 14 Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 15 NBO Company Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2016-2020
Table 16 LBN Brand Shares of Apparel and Footwear: % Value 2017-2020
Table 17 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 18 Distribution of Apparel and Footwear by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 21 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 22 Forecast Sales of Apparel and Footwear by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….….Continued

 

 

 CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Excitation System Market Size 2021 | Driving Factors by Manufacturers – ABB, Automation Electronics India, Tenel, Rolls Royce, Altex Electric

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: “The research report provides a detailed analysis of growth factors and factors that may impede future growth in the Excitation System Market. Therefore, the report covers the challenges and risks faced during the forecast period. The report also covers key trends and opportunities that may impact the growth of the Excitation System […]
All news

Global Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery Market Research Report 2020By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

gutsy-wise

Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery, also called Valve Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA) Batteries, are a lead acid battery that has the sulfuric acid electrolyte coagulated (thickened) so it cannot spill out. They are partially sealed, but have vents in case gases are accidentally released for example by overcharging. Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6222489-sealed-lead-acid-sla-battery-market-in-france This report contains market size […]
All news

Global Electroceutical Market 2021 Analysis by Latest COVID19/CORONA Virus Impact with Market Positioning of Key Vendors: Medtronic, St. Jude Medical, Abbott, Boston Scientific, GlaxoSmithKline, etc. | InForGrowth

basavraj.t

Electroceutical Market analysis is provided for the Global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of Electroceutical market. Electroceutical Industry report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. According to the Electroceutical Market report, the global market is expected to witness a relatively higher growth rate during the forecast period. The report provides key […]