Global Chinese Outbound Travel Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Understanding Chinese travellers’ demands, future travel patterns, and the impact of the economic slowdown in China, are key to the success of travel companies looking to attract Chinese travellers. This briefing utilises Euromonitor International’s Travel Forecast Model to investigate which destinations and lodging categories could benefit from increased Chinese spending in the coming years up to 2030.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1199941-future-prospects-of-chinese-outbound-travel-for-the-lodging-industry

Euromonitor International’s Future Prospects of Chinese Outbound Travel for the Lodging Industry global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Travel market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market from innovation, pricing, channel distribution to economic/lifestyle influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and outlines the criteria for success.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/2020-2029-report-on-global-pneumatic-tourniquet-market-by-player-region-type-application-and-sales-channel-2021-03-08

Product coverage: Activities, Booking, Flows, Lodging, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Travel market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/plastic-biocides-market-2021-global-industry-analysis-by-trends-size-share-company-overview-growth-and-forecast-by-2026-latest-research-report-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Future Prospects of Chinese Outbound Travel for the Lodging Industry

Euromonitor International

March 2017

Appendix

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105