Global Composite Rebar Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and forecast 2020-2026

Composite rebar is used in the construction and repair of bridges-automobile, railway, pedestrian, combined. It replaced the metal products, as it has the following characteristics:

increased wear resistance;
resistance before exposure to corrosive environment, including seawater;
resistance to corrosion under high humidity conditions;
minimum weight, which is important when working with large bridges.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Composite Rebar in US, including the following market information:
US Composite Rebar Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
US Composite Rebar Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Meters)
US Composite Rebar Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Meters)
Top Five Competitors in US Composite Rebar Market 2019 (%)
The global Composite Rebar market was valued at 462.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 650.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. While the Composite Rebar market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Composite Rebar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Composite Rebar production and consumption in US
Total Market by Segment:
US Composite Rebar Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Meters)
US Composite Rebar Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (GFRP Rebar)
Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (BFRP Rebar)
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (CFRP Rebar)
Others

US Composite Rebar Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Meters)
US Composite Rebar Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Road Building
Bridges & Port
Underground Construction
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Composite Rebar Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Composite Rebar Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)
Total US Composite Rebar Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Meters)
Total US Composite Rebar Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Aslan FRP
Schoeck
Armastek
Galen
Dextra Group
FiReP
Nanjing Fenghui Composite
Yuxing
Shanghai KNP
BP Composites (TUFF-Bar)
Pultrall
Pultron Composites
Hubei Yulong
Fusite
Fiberline
Marshall Composite Technologies
Sireg Geotech
Technobasalt
Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar
Tribeni Fiber

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Composite Rebar Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 US Composite Rebar Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: US Composite Rebar Overall Market Size
2.1 US Composite Rebar Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 US Composite Rebar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 US Composite Rebar Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Composite Rebar Players in US (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top US Composite Rebar Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 US Composite Rebar Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 US Composite Rebar Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 US Composite Rebar Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Composite Rebar Companies in US, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 US Manufacturers Composite Rebar Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Composite Rebar Players in US
3.8.1 List of US Tier 1 Composite Rebar Companies
3.8.2 List of US Tier 2 and Tier 3 Composite Rebar Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – US Composite Rebar Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (GFRP Rebar)
4.1.3 Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (BFRP Rebar)
4.1.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (CFRP Rebar)
4.1.5 Others
4.2 By Type – US Composite Rebar Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – US Composite Rebar Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – US Composite Rebar Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – US Composite Rebar Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – US Composite Rebar Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – US Composite Rebar Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – US Composite Rebar Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – US Composite Rebar Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – US Composite Rebar Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – US Composite Rebar Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Road Building
5.1.3 Bridges & Port
5.1.4 Underground Construction
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Application – US Composite Rebar Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – US Composite Rebar Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – US Composite Rebar Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – US Composite Rebar Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – US Composite Rebar Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – US Composite Rebar Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – US Composite Rebar Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – US Composite Rebar Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – US Composite Rebar Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Aslan FRP
6.1.1 Aslan FRP Corporate Summary


….continued

