All news

Global Composite Rebar Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and forecast 2020-2026

marketresearchfutureComments Off on Global Composite Rebar Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and forecast 2020-2026

Composite rebar is used in the construction and repair of bridges-automobile, railway, pedestrian, combined. It replaced the metal products, as it has the following characteristics:

increased wear resistance;
resistance before exposure to corrosive environment, including seawater;
resistance to corrosion under high humidity conditions;
minimum weight, which is important when working with large bridges.

ALSO READ :https://jacksonemma948.tumblr.com/post/640633062659702784/superdisintegrants-market-by-global-analysis

This report contains market size and forecasts of Composite Rebar in India, including the following market information:
India Composite Rebar Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
India Composite Rebar Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Meters)
India Composite Rebar Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Meters)
Top Five Competitors in India Composite Rebar Market 2019 (%)
The global Composite Rebar market was valued at 462.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 650.6 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. While the Composite Rebar market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Composite Rebar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Composite Rebar production and consumption in India
Total Market by Segment:
India Composite Rebar Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Meters)
India Composite Rebar Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (GFRP Rebar)
Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (BFRP Rebar)
Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (CFRP Rebar)
Others

ALSO READ :http://crweworld.com/india/maharashtra/pune/localnews/press-releases/1874890/mobile-payment-technologies-market-research-key-players-growth-opportunities-outlook-and-forecasts-report-by-2017-2023-analysis-of-covid-19

India Composite Rebar Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Meters)
India Composite Rebar Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Road Building
Bridges & Port
Underground Construction
Others

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Composite Rebar Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Composite Rebar Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)
Total India Composite Rebar Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Meters)
Total India Composite Rebar Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Aslan FRP
Schoeck
Armastek
Galen
Dextra Group
FiReP
Nanjing Fenghui Composite
Yuxing
Shanghai KNP
BP Composites (TUFF-Bar)
Pultrall
Pultron Composites
Hubei Yulong
Fusite
Fiberline
Marshall Composite Technologies
Sireg Geotech
Technobasalt
Kodiak Fiberglass Rebar
Tribeni Fiber

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/manufacturing-analytics-market-2021-global-leading-players-covid—19-outbreak-business-trends-segments-and-profit-growth-2021-01-30

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Composite Rebar Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 India Composite Rebar Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: India Composite Rebar Overall Market Size
2.1 India Composite Rebar Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 India Composite Rebar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 India Composite Rebar Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Composite Rebar Players in India (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top India Composite Rebar Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 India Composite Rebar Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 India Composite Rebar Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 India Composite Rebar Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Composite Rebar Companies in India, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 India Manufacturers Composite Rebar Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Composite Rebar Players in India
3.8.1 List of India Tier 1 Composite Rebar Companies
3.8.2 List of India Tier 2 and Tier 3 Composite Rebar Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – India Composite Rebar Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (GFRP Rebar)
4.1.3 Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (BFRP Rebar)
4.1.4 Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar (CFRP Rebar)
4.1.5 Others
4.2 By Type – India Composite Rebar Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – India Composite Rebar Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – India Composite Rebar Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – India Composite Rebar Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – India Composite Rebar Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – India Composite Rebar Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – India Composite Rebar Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – India Composite Rebar Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – India Composite Rebar Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – India Composite Rebar Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 Road Building
5.1.3 Bridges & Port
5.1.4 Underground Construction
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Application – India Composite Rebar Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – India Composite Rebar Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – India Composite Rebar Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – India Composite Rebar Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5.3 By Application – India Composite Rebar Sales & Forecasts
5.3.1 By Application – India Composite Rebar Sales, 2015-2020
5.3.2 By Application – India Composite Rebar Sales, 2021-2026
5.3.3 By Application – India Composite Rebar Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
5.4 By Application – India Composite Rebar Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026
6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles
6.1 Aslan FRP
6.1.1 Aslan FRP Corporate Summary


….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
marketresearchfuture

Related Articles
All news

5-axis CNC Machine for Aerospace Market 2020 Global analysis, opportunities and forecast to 2027 | By Top Leading Vendors like Haas Automation, Hurco, Makino, Okuma, DMG Mori Seiki, Yamazaki Mazak, DMTG, JTEKT Corporation, Doosan Infracore, HERMLE, MHI, Hardinge Group, Hyundai WIA, Jyoti CNC Automation, Shenyang Machine Tools, and More?

Alex

The 5-axis CNC Machine for Aerospace Market report includes overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, market size, and forecast. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes […]
All news

Printed Antenna Market Size, Growth And Key Players- Shure Inc., Thales S.A., Optisys Inc., Neotech AMT GmbH, Mars Antennas & RF System

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: Reports Globe added the latest research report on future growth opportunities, development trends, and forecasts for 2027 of the Printed Antenna Market. Global Printed Antenna Market Report provides an overview of the segments and sub-segments including Product Types, Applications, Companies, and Regions. This report describes the overall size of the Printed Antenna […]
All news

Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market 2021 Global Market Size Analyzed by Business Opportunity, Development, Growth Factors, Applications Analysis and Future Prospects 2030

atul

The Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market report has been released with new data and figure for better understating of Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) market condition. The Report also focuses on Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) industry trend, growth rate, investment strategy, competitor analysis, opportunity and forecasts to 2023. The Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market value and volume projection are […]