Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and forecast 2020-2026

Concrete is strong in compression, but comparatively weak in tension. The inclusion of steel reinforcement improves the tensile strength of the element and, consequently, its resistance to stress. Unfortunately, in the presence of water and oxygen, steel corrodes. Therefore, in almost all likely exposure conditions for reinforced concrete, corrosion of the steel is a potential hazard.

This report studies Concrete Repair Mortars market. Concrete structures are prone to deterioration owing to several factors such as water infiltration, corrosion, structural damage or others. Concrete repair mortar material mends and protects the concrete structures by providing fortification against cracking, restricting corrosion, and chemical anchoring. With benefits such as enhanced bond strength, lowered shrinkage, impermeability, density, tensile strength, and thixotropy, concrete repair mortars are highly useful for several industries such as road and infrastructure, marine structures, utility, and building and construction.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Concrete Repair Mortars in Malaysia, including the following market information:
Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Market 2019 (%)
The global Concrete Repair Mortars market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Concrete Repair Mortars market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Concrete Repair Mortars manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Concrete Repair Mortars production and consumption in Malaysia
Total Market by Segment:
Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar
Epoxy-Based Mortar

Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Building & Car Park
Road & Infrastructure
Utility Industries
Marine Structure

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Concrete Repair Mortars Market Competitors Revenues in Malaysia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Concrete Repair Mortars Market Competitors Revenues Share in Malaysia, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Sika Group
Parex
Fosroc International Ltd.
Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.
BASF SE
Mapei S.P.A.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Concrete Repair Mortars Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Overall Market Size
2.1 Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026
2.3 Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Concrete Repair Mortars Players in Malaysia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.5 Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concrete Repair Mortars Companies in Malaysia, by Revenue in 2019
3.7 Malaysia Manufacturers Concrete Repair Mortars Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Repair Mortars Players in Malaysia
3.8.1 List of Malaysia Tier 1 Concrete Repair Mortars Companies
3.8.2 List of Malaysia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Repair Mortars Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar
4.1.3 Epoxy-Based Mortar
4.2 By Type – Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
4.3 By Type – Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Sales & Forecasts
4.3.1 By Type – Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Sales, 2015-2020
4.3.2 By Type – Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Sales, 2021-2026
4.3.3 By Type – Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Sales Market Share, 2015-2026
4.4 By Type – Malaysia Concrete Repair Mortars Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026


….continued

