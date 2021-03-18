Global Concrete Repair Mortars Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and forecast 2020-2026

Concrete is strong in compression, but comparatively weak in tension. The inclusion of steel reinforcement improves the tensile strength of the element and, consequently, its resistance to stress. Unfortunately, in the presence of water and oxygen, steel corrodes. Therefore, in almost all likely exposure conditions for reinforced concrete, corrosion of the steel is a potential hazard.

This report studies Concrete Repair Mortars market. Concrete structures are prone to deterioration owing to several factors such as water infiltration, corrosion, structural damage or others. Concrete repair mortar material mends and protects the concrete structures by providing fortification against cracking, restricting corrosion, and chemical anchoring. With benefits such as enhanced bond strength, lowered shrinkage, impermeability, density, tensile strength, and thixotropy, concrete repair mortars are highly useful for several industries such as road and infrastructure, marine structures, utility, and building and construction.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Concrete Repair Mortars in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Market 2019 (%)

The global Concrete Repair Mortars market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Concrete Repair Mortars market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Concrete Repair Mortars manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Concrete Repair Mortars production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar

Epoxy-Based Mortar

Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Building & Car Park

Road & Infrastructure

Utility Industries

Marine Structure

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Concrete Repair Mortars Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Concrete Repair Mortars Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Sika Group

Parex

Fosroc International Ltd.

Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.

BASF SE

Mapei S.P.A.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Concrete Repair Mortars Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Concrete Repair Mortars Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concrete Repair Mortars Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Concrete Repair Mortars Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Repair Mortars Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Concrete Repair Mortars Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Repair Mortars Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar

4.1.3 Epoxy-Based Mortar

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Building & Car Park

5.1.3 Road & Infrastructure

5.1.4 Utility Industries

5.1.5 Marine Structure

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia Concrete Repair Mortars Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Sika Group

6.1.1 Sika Group Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Sika Group Business Overview

6.1.3 Sika Group Concrete Repair Mortars Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Sika Group Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Sika Group Key News

6.2 Parex

6.2.1 Parex Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Parex Business Overview

6.2.3 Parex Concrete Repair Mortars Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Parex Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Parex Key News

6.3 Fosroc International Ltd.

6.3.1 Fosroc International Ltd. Corporate Summary

6.3.2 Fosroc International Ltd. Business Overview

6.3.3 Fosroc International Ltd. Concrete Repair Mortars Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 Fosroc International Ltd. Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.3.5 Fosroc International Ltd. Key News

6.4 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A.

6.4.1 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Business Overview

6.4.3 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Concrete Repair Mortars Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Saint-Gobain Weber S.A. Key News

6.5 BASF SE

6.5.1 BASF SE Corporate Summary



….continued

