Global Consumer Appliances Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

In general, demand for consumer appliances was negatively affected by COVID-19 during 2020, primarily due to its impact on consumer confidence. With consumers reining in their discretionary spending and postponing big-ticket purchases, demand for major appliances was particularly hard hit, with retail volume sales of microwaves and refrigeration, home laundry, dishwashing and large cooking appliances all declining during the year. Demand for these appliances was also impacted by a slowdown in co…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/946620-consumer-appliances-in-austria

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Appliances in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-luxury-watch-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2029-2021-03-09

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-water-filtration-pitcher-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-for2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Consumer Appliances in Austria

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer appliances

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer appliances?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2015-2020

Table 2 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2015-2020

Table 3 Forecast Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2020-2025

Table 4 Forecast Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2020-2025

MARKET DATA

Table 5 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 6 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 7 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 8 Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 9 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 14 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 16 Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 17 NBO Company Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 18 LBN Brand Shares of Major Appliances: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Small Appliances: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 21 Distribution of Major Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 22 Distribution of Small Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 23 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 24 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 25 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 26 Forecast Sales of Consumer Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Volume 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: Value 2020-2025

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 30 Forecast Sales of Major Appliances by Category and Built-in/Freestanding Split: % Value Growth 2020-2025

Table 31 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 32 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 33 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 34 Forecast Sales of Small Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

DISCLAIMER

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

With consumer confidence weak and a slowdown in construction activity, pandemic leads to decline in retail volume sales

Fear of empty supermarket shelves buoyed demand for freestanding freezers

A broad product offer and regular promotions help local manufacturer Liebherr-Hausgeräte Ochsenhausen GmbH maintain its leadership

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Post-pandemic economic recovery will drive strong rebound in demand, especially for built-in refrigeration appliances

Lingering impact of COVID-19 will help to drive strong growth in demand for large fridge freezers

Increased sophistication of local wine lovers and warmer summers to drive strong growth in demand for electric wine coolers/chillers

CATEGORY DATA

Table 35 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 36 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 37 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 38 Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 39 Sales of Freezers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 40 Sales of Freezers by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 41 Sales of Fridge Freezers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 42 Sales of Fridge Freezers by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 43 Sales of Fridge Freezers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 44 Sales of Fridges by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 45 NBO Company Shares of Refrigeration Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 46 LBN Brand Shares of Refrigeration Appliances: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 47 NBO Company Shares of Built-in Fridge Freezers: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 48 NBO Company Shares of Freestanding Fridge Freezers: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 49 NBO Company Shares of Built-in Fridges: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 50 NBO Company Shares of Freestanding Fridges: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 51 Distribution of Refrigeration Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 52 Production of Refrigeration Appliances: Total Volume 2015-2020

Table 53 Forecast Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 54 Forecast Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 55 Forecast Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 56 Forecast Sales of Refrigeration Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 drives sales decline, as worried consumers postpone non-essential purchases

Heightened price sensitivity among buyers of automatic washing machines and increased competition in automatic washer dryers lead to decrease in unit price

Leader BSH Hausgeräte GmbH remains weak in automatic washer dryers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Revival in consumer confidence and construction activity will drive strong rebound in demand for home laundry appliances

Increased consumer interest in renting home laundry appliances could negatively affect retail volume sales

In the aftermath of the pandemic, cleanliness will be a more significant point of differentiation for some brands

CATEGORY DATA

Table 57 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 58 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 59 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 60 Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 61 Sales of Automatic Washer Dryers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 62 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 63 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Volume Capacity: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 64 Sales of Automatic Washing Machines by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 65 NBO Company Shares of Home Laundry Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 66 LBN Brand Shares of Home Laundry Appliances: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 67 Distribution of Home Laundry Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 68 Production of Home Laundry Appliances: Total Volume 2015-2020

Table 69 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 70 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 71 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 72 Forecast Sales of Home Laundry Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Retail volume sales contract, as consumers rein in their spending and construction activity slows

Table-top models increase in popularity, as some consumers grow weary of washing up by hand during lockdown

Highly regarded for their efficacy and reliability, German brands Siemens and Bosch remain top dogs

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rebound in retail volume sales will be driven by recovery in consumer confidence and revival in construction

With more Austrians viewing dishwashers as a necessity, their penetration rate will continue to rise

Consumers exhibit increased interest in more effective cleaning, but will this outlive the pandemic?

CATEGORY DATA

Table 73 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 74 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 75 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 76 Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 77 Sales of Dishwashers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 78 Sales of Dishwashers by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 79 NBO Company Shares of Dishwashers: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 80 LBN Brand Shares of Dishwashers: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 81 Distribution of Dishwashers by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 82 Production of Dishwashers: Total Volume 2015-2020

Table 83 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 84 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 85 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 86 Forecast Sales of Dishwashers by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Slowdown in housing turnover, new housing completions and home renovation projects undermine demand, particularly for built-in large cooking appliances

Cautious consumers delay replacement of built-in hobs

With its Siemens and Bosch brands enjoying a strong reputation for innovation and quality, BSH Hausgeräte GmbH remains the clear leader in large cooking appliances

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Strong rebound in retail volume sales in prospect, as consumer confidence recovers and construction activity revives

Premiumisation will help to drive accelerated unit price growth for built-in hobs and ovens

Cookers will continue to lose out to built-in hobs and ovens

CATEGORY DATA

Table 87 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 88 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 89 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 90 Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 91 Sales of Built-in Hobs by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 92 Sales of Ovens by Connected Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 93 NBO Company Shares of Large Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 94 LBN Brand Shares of Large Cooking Appliances: % Volume 2017-2020

Table 95 NBO Company Shares of Built-in Hobs: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 96 NBO Company Shares of Ovens: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 97 NBO Company Shares of Cooker Hoods: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 98 NBO Company Shares of Built-in Cooker Hoods: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 99 NBO Company Shares of Freestanding Cooker Hoods: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 100 NBO Company Shares of Cookers: % Volume 2016-2020

Table 101 Distribution of Large Cooking Appliances by Format: % Volume 2015-2020

Table 102 Production of Large Cooking Appliances: Total Volume 2015-2020

Table 103 Forecast Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 104 Forecast Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 105 Forecast Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 106 Forecast Sales of Large Cooking Appliances by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Economic shock of COVID-19 curbs consumer appetite for microwaves, but demand is supported by lockdown measures

Penetration rate of microwaves continued to rise, as they are popular with younger consumers seeking convenience

Low prices help Silva Schneider Handels GmbH maintain its lead in a fiercely competitive environment

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Revival in consumer confidence and construction activity will drive a strong rebound in retail volume sales

Increased interest in health and wellness may fuel scepticism of microwaves

Such appliances as steam cookers and infrared ovens may pose a growing threat to microwaves

CATEGORY DATA

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)