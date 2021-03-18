Global Consumer Appliances Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2026.

In general, demand for consumer appliances was negatively affected by COVID-19 during 2020, primarily due to its impact on consumer confidence. With consumers reining in their discretionary spending and postponing big-ticket purchases, demand for major appliances was particularly hard hit, with retail volume sales of microwaves and refrigeration, home laundry, dishwashing and large cooking appliances all declining during the year. Demand for these appliances was also impacted by a slowdown in co…
Euromonitor International’s Consumer Appliances in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2016-2020, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Consumer Appliances in Austria
Euromonitor International
February 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer appliances
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer appliances?
MARKET INDICATORS
DISCLAIMER
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
SOURCES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
With consumer confidence weak and a slowdown in construction activity, pandemic leads to decline in retail volume sales
Fear of empty supermarket shelves buoyed demand for freestanding freezers
A broad product offer and regular promotions help local manufacturer Liebherr-Hausgeräte Ochsenhausen GmbH maintain its leadership
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Post-pandemic economic recovery will drive strong rebound in demand, especially for built-in refrigeration appliances
Lingering impact of COVID-19 will help to drive strong growth in demand for large fridge freezers
Increased sophistication of local wine lovers and warmer summers to drive strong growth in demand for electric wine coolers/chillers
CATEGORY DATA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 drives sales decline, as worried consumers postpone non-essential purchases
Heightened price sensitivity among buyers of automatic washing machines and increased competition in automatic washer dryers lead to decrease in unit price
Leader BSH Hausgeräte GmbH remains weak in automatic washer dryers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Revival in consumer confidence and construction activity will drive strong rebound in demand for home laundry appliances
Increased consumer interest in renting home laundry appliances could negatively affect retail volume sales
In the aftermath of the pandemic, cleanliness will be a more significant point of differentiation for some brands
CATEGORY DATA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Retail volume sales contract, as consumers rein in their spending and construction activity slows
Table-top models increase in popularity, as some consumers grow weary of washing up by hand during lockdown
Highly regarded for their efficacy and reliability, German brands Siemens and Bosch remain top dogs
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Rebound in retail volume sales will be driven by recovery in consumer confidence and revival in construction
With more Austrians viewing dishwashers as a necessity, their penetration rate will continue to rise
Consumers exhibit increased interest in more effective cleaning, but will this outlive the pandemic?
CATEGORY DATA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Slowdown in housing turnover, new housing completions and home renovation projects undermine demand, particularly for built-in large cooking appliances
Cautious consumers delay replacement of built-in hobs
With its Siemens and Bosch brands enjoying a strong reputation for innovation and quality, BSH Hausgeräte GmbH remains the clear leader in large cooking appliances
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Strong rebound in retail volume sales in prospect, as consumer confidence recovers and construction activity revives
Premiumisation will help to drive accelerated unit price growth for built-in hobs and ovens
Cookers will continue to lose out to built-in hobs and ovens
CATEGORY DATA
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Economic shock of COVID-19 curbs consumer appetite for microwaves, but demand is supported by lockdown measures
Penetration rate of microwaves continued to rise, as they are popular with younger consumers seeking convenience
Low prices help Silva Schneider Handels GmbH maintain its lead in a fiercely competitive environment
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Revival in consumer confidence and construction activity will drive a strong rebound in retail volume sales
Increased interest in health and wellness may fuel scepticism of microwaves
Such appliances as steam cookers and infrared ovens may pose a growing threat to microwaves
CATEGORY DATA
