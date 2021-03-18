Global Contact Lenses in Argentina Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

In recent years, contact lenses growth has been fuelled by investment in research and development, with companies in the area reaching out to a growing number of users with visual problems by offering more efficient products. However, the economic downturn has negatively impacted the area, with rising prices and limited stocks restricting demand.

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803733-contact-lenses-in-argentina

Euromonitor International’s Contact Lenses in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2011-2015), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2020 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-north-america-workforce-management-wfm-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Conventional Lenses, Daily Disposable Lenses (DD), Frequent Replacement Lenses (FRP).

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-non-wearable-blood-glucose-monitoring-systems-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2026-2021-03-06

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Contact Lenses market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

CONTACT LENSES IN ARGENTINA

Euromonitor International

July 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: Volume 2011-2016

Table 2 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: Value 2011-2016

Table 3 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: % Volume Growth 2011-2016

Table 4 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 5 Sales of Contact Lense Solutions: Value 2011-2016

Table 6 Sales of Contact Lense Solutions: % Value Growth 2011-2016

Table 7 Sales of Contact Lenses by Type: % Value 2011-2016

Table 8 Sales of Daily Disposable Lenses (DD) by Material: % Value 2011-2016

Table 9 Sales of Daily Disposable Lenses (DD) by Condition: % Value 2011-2016

Table 10 Sales of Frequent Replacement Lenses (FRP) by Material: % Value 2011-2016

Table 11 Sales of Frequent Replacement Lenses (FRP) by Condition: % Value 2011-2016

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Contact Lenses: % Value 2011-2015

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105