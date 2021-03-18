All news

Global Contact Lenses in China Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Online sales of contact lenses enjoyed robust growth in 2016, driven by booming internet retailing and climbing acceptance of online purchasing among consumers in China. Moreover, unlike other eyewear products, contact lenses boasts high product standardisation. Consumers can easily make a purchase decision if they are clear about their degree of myopia and are familiar with the brand information. As such, online sales of contact lenses gradually eroded the retail value share of sales from brick…

Euromonitor International’s Contact Lenses in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2011-2015), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2020 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Conventional Lenses, Daily Disposable Lenses (DD), Frequent Replacement Lenses (FRP).

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

CONTACT LENSES IN CHINA
Euromonitor International
July 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: Volume 2011-2016
Table 2 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: Value 2011-2016
Table 3 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: % Volume Growth 2011-2016
Table 4 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 5 Sales of Contact Lense Solutions: Value 2011-2016
Table 6 Sales of Contact Lense Solutions: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 7 Sales of Contact Lenses by Type: % Value 2011-2016
Table 8 Sales of Daily Disposable Lenses (DD) by Material: % Value 2011-2016
Table 9 Sales of Daily Disposable Lenses (DD) by Condition: % Value 2011-2016
Table 10 Sales of Frequent Replacement Lenses (FRP) by Material: % Value 2011-2016

….….continued

