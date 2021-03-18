Global Contact Lenses in France Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

All news

With population ageing and the growing use of electronic devices with screens, such as laptops and smartphones, the number of French people suffering from vision problems continued to grow in 2016. Both factors were favourable to sales of contact lenses in volume terms in 2016. These products are often preferred on special occasions, such as when people go out at night or for more formal events. Even if, in France, the use of corrective spectacles is more fashionable than the use of contact lens…

Euromonitor International’s Contact Lenses in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2011-2015), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2020 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Conventional Lenses, Daily Disposable Lenses (DD), Frequent Replacement Lenses (FRP).

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

CONTACT LENSES IN FRANCE
Euromonitor International
July 2016

Headlines

Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: Volume 2011-2016
Table 2 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: Value 2011-2016
Table 3 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: % Volume Growth 2011-2016
Table 4 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 5 Sales of Contact Lense Solutions: Value 2011-2016
Table 6 Sales of Contact Lense Solutions: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 7 Sales of Contact Lenses by Type: % Value 2011-2016
Table 8 Sales of Daily Disposable Lenses (DD) by Material: % Value 2011-2016
Table 9 Sales of Daily Disposable Lenses (DD) by Condition: % Value 2011-2016
Table 10 Sales of Frequent Replacement Lenses (FRP) by Material: % Value 2011-2016
Table 11 Sales of Frequent Replacement Lenses (FRP) by Condition: % Value 2011-2016

….….continued

gutsy-wise

