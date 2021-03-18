Global Contact Lenses in Germany Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

All news

Global Contact Lenses in Germany Market Research Report 2020

In Italy, around 6% of the population wear contact lenses. Although the overall number of contact lens wearers has remained relatively stable over the last few years, the incidence of myopia has been increasing over the last 10 years, especially among younger consumers. In particular, this consumer segment demands fast and convenient solutions to eye health problems, which in turn serves as the key driver of the rising demand for daily disposable lenses, a category of products that are often con…

Euromonitor International’s Contact Lenses in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2011-2015), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2020 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Conventional Lenses, Daily Disposable Lenses (DD), Frequent Replacement Lenses (FRP).

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Contact Lenses market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

CONTACT LENSES IN ITALY
July 2016

Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
