Global Contact Lenses in Germany Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Over the review period, various innovative new product launches reached contact lenses in Germany. Various new and improved daily disposable lenses with silicone hydrogel for more comfort in terms of wear and oxygen permeability, including CIBA Vision Dailies Total and CooperVision MyDay Daily Disposable, have been introduced. With a growing selection including a variety of toric and multifocal lenses, demand for more sophisticated products has grown. Hence, value sales of contact lenses grew fa…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803737-contact-lenses-in-germany

Euromonitor International’s Contact Lenses in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2011-2015), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2020 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Conventional Lenses, Daily Disposable Lenses (DD), Frequent Replacement Lenses (FRP).

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Contact Lenses market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

CONTACT LENSES IN GERMANY
Euromonitor International
July 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: Volume 2011-2016
Table 2 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: Value 2011-2016
Table 3 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: % Volume Growth 2011-2016
Table 4 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 5 Sales of Contact Lense Solutions: Value 2011-2016
Table 6 Sales of Contact Lense Solutions: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 7 Sales of Contact Lenses by Type: % Value 2011-2016
Table 8 Sales of Daily Disposable Lenses (DD) by Material: % Value 2011-2016
Table 9 Sales of Daily Disposable Lenses (DD) by Condition: % Value 2011-2016
Table 10 Sales of Frequent Replacement Lenses (FRP) by Material: % Value 2011-2016
Table 11 Sales of Frequent Replacement Lenses (FRP) by Condition: % Value 2011-2016
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Contact Lenses: % Value 2011-2015
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Contact Lenses: % Value 2012-2015
Table 14 Distribution of Contact Lenses by Format: % Value 2011-2016
Table 15 Distribution of Contact Lense Solutions by Format: % Value 2011-2016
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: Volume 2016-2021
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: Value 2016-2021
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: % Volume Growth 2016-2021
Table 19 Forecast Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: % Value Growth 2016-2021
Table 20 Forecast Sales of Contact Lense Solutions: Value 2016-2021

….….continued

