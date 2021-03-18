Global Contact Lenses in Poland Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

All news

In Poland, around 3%-4% of the population wears contact lenses. The overall number increased over the last few years of the review period and an increasing incidence of myopia, especially among younger consumers, was noticeable. In particular, this consumer segment demands fast and convenient solutions, which in turn serves as the key driver for the rising demand of daily disposable lenses (DD), a product type that is often considered best suited to the active lifestyles of modern consumers.

Euromonitor International’s Contact Lenses in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2011-2015), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2020 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Conventional Lenses, Daily Disposable Lenses (DD), Frequent Replacement Lenses (FRP).

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

CONTACT LENSES IN POLAND
Euromonitor International
July 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: Volume 2011-2016
Table 2 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: Value 2011-2016
Table 3 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: % Volume Growth 2011-2016
Table 4 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 5 Sales of Contact Lens Solutions: Value 2011-2016
Table 6 Sales of Contact Lens Solutions: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 7 Sales of Contact Lenses by Type: % Value 2011-2016
Table 8 Sales of Daily Disposable Lenses (DD) by Material: % Value 2011-2016

….….continued

