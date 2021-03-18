All news

Global Contact Lenses in the United Kingdom Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

In 2016, contact lenses continues to benefit from increased sales of daily disposable lenses, especially those products made from silicone hydrogel. Daily disposable lenses has seen the strongest current value growth, increasing by 5% in 2016. These products are found to be more comfortable and convenient for UK consumers who think that daily disposable is a better option that avoids the need for solutions and cleaners, and thereby prevents possible allergies and other inconveniences. In additio…

Euromonitor International’s Contact Lenses in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2011-2015), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2020 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Conventional Lenses, Daily Disposable Lenses (DD), Frequent Replacement Lenses (FRP).

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Contact Lenses market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

CONTACT LENSES IN THE UNITED KINGDOM
Euromonitor International
July 2016

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines
Trends
Competitive Landscape
Prospects
Category Data
Table 1 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: Volume 2011-2016
Table 2 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: Value 2011-2016
Table 3 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: % Volume Growth 2011-2016
Table 4 Sales of Contact Lenses by Category: % Value Growth 2011-2016
Table 5 Sales of Contact Lense Solutions: Value 2011-2016
Table 6 Sales of Contact Lense Solutions: % Value Growth 2011-2016

….….continued

