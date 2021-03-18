All news

Global Coopers Cos Inc Market Research Report 2024

Through its vision care unit, CooperVision (CVI), Coopers Cos Inc is the world’s third largest player in contact lenses and solutions. It remains reliant on North America, although Asia Pacific is increasingly important to sales. CVI has carved a niche for itself in speciality lenses, while its increasing focus on silicone hydrogel daily disposables (DDs) is paying off. CVI’s future success will depend on its capacity to build stronger brand recognition in DDs, and expand in emerging markets.

Euromonitor International’s Coopers Cos Inc in Eyewear (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Eyewear industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

