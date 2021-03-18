Global Cresylic Acid Mortars Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2020-2026

Cresylic acid is a generic term referring to combinations of both cresols and xylenols along with phenol or various other alkylphenols (ethylphenols, propylphenols, etc.). Cresylic acid is categories under the weak acid family, which is partly miscible in the aqueous solution and has low vapour pressure. On the basis of the flammability, cresylic acid is not flammable but it can burn when not stored under recommended conditions.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cresylic Acid in Italy, including the following market information:

Italy Cresylic Acid Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Italy Cresylic Acid Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Italy Cresylic Acid Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Kilo MT)

Top Five Competitors in Italy Cresylic Acid Market 2019 (%)

The global Cresylic Acid market was valued at 639.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 747.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. While the Cresylic Acid market size in Italy was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cresylic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Cresylic Acid production and consumption in Italy

Total Market by Segment:

Italy Cresylic Acid Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

Italy Cresylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Two-Component Cresylic Acid

Three-Component Cresylic Acid

Multi-Component Cresylic Acid

The proportion of two-component cresylic acid in 2019 is about 43.76%. And the proportion of three-component cresylic acid, multi-component cresylic acid is about 30.35% and 25.90%, respectively. We expect the proportion of two-component cresylic acid to reach 50.76% by 2026.

Italy Cresylic Acid Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Kilo MT)

Italy Cresylic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Resins & Plastics

Electronics

Chemical

Others

The most proportion of cresylic acid is resins & plastics, and the proportion of resins & plastics in 2019 is 59.21%.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Cresylic Acid Market Competitors Revenues in Italy, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Cresylic Acid Market Competitors Revenues Share in Italy, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Italy Cresylic Acid Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Kilo MT)

Total Italy Cresylic Acid Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Sasol

Dakota Gasification Company

DEZA

Rain Carbon (RUTGERS)

Mitsui Chemicals

Atul

Lanxess

SABIC

Asahi Kasei

SI Group

VDH Chem Tech

SHIV SHAKTI

TNJ Chemical

Nanjing Ningkang Chemical

Deepak Novochem Technologies

JFE Chemical Corporation

Nippon Steel and Sumikin Chemical

Juye Runjia Chemical

Dorf Ketal Chemicals

Changzhou Junchi Chemical

Changzhou City Teng Yang Chemical

Shanghai FeiGe Chemical

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cresylic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Italy Cresylic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Italy Cresylic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Italy Cresylic Acid Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Italy Cresylic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Italy Cresylic Acid Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cresylic Acid Players in Italy (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Italy Cresylic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Italy Cresylic Acid Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Italy Cresylic Acid Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Italy Cresylic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cresylic Acid Companies in Italy, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Italy Manufacturers Cresylic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cresylic Acid Players in Italy

3.8.1 List of Italy Tier 1 Cresylic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Italy Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cresylic Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Italy Cresylic Acid Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Two-Component Cresylic Acid

4.1.3 Three-Component Cresylic Acid

4.1.4 Multi-Component Cresylic Acid

4.2 By Type – Italy Cresylic Acid Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Italy Cresylic Acid Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Italy Cresylic Acid Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Italy Cresylic Acid Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Italy Cresylic Acid Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Italy Cresylic Acid Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Italy Cresylic Acid Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Italy Cresylic Acid Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Italy Cresylic Acid Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Italy Cresylic Acid Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Resins & Plastics

5.1.3 Electronics



…. continued

