Global Deodorants in Mexico Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Deodorants continued to see current value growth in 2019, although this was slower than in any other year of the review period as consumers were more price-sensitive due to the stagnant economy. This is confirmed by the fact that the small premium segment saw a strong current value decline in 2019, whilst mass deodorants saw strong growth. Premium deodorants was also negatively affected by the withdrawal of some products due to the strong competition from mass brands. Multipacks were used as a s…

Euromonitor International’s Deodorants in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

 

Deodorants in Mexico

Euromonitor International

June 2020

 

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Growth continues, but at a slower pace as consumers look for multipack savings

Both natural and clinical products have their place

Unilever maintains its strength, but other players challenge with new product developments

2020 AND BEYOND

 

  ….….continued

