Global DrenikND doo Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Founded in 1995, DrenikND is the most successful Serbian tissue and hygiene company. With several reliable brands – Perfex, Boni, Feel fine and Yup – and its extensions followed by an excellent price policy, DrenikND is becoming increasingly important as a regional player. Supported by intensive advertising campaigns, these brands are now recognisable with a growing number of loyal consumers. In addition to its success in retail, the company plans to continue growing in away-from-home distributi…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 DrenikND doo: Key Facts
Summary 2 DrenikND doo: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 DrenikND doo: Competitive Position 2016

