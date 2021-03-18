Global Electrical Insulation Tape Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Electrical Insulation Tape (or Electrical Tape) is a type of pressure-sensitive tape used to insulate electrical wires and other material that conduct electricity. It can be made of many plastics, but vinyl is most popular, as it stretches well and gives an effective and long lasting insulation. Electrical tape for class H insulation is made of fiberglass cloth.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrical Insulation Tape in Southeast Asia, including the following market information:

Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Sqm)

Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Sqm)

Top Five Competitors in Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Market 2019 (%)

The global Electrical Insulation Tape market was valued at 1418.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1501.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period. While the Electrical Insulation Tape market size in Southeast Asia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electrical Insulation Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Electrical Insulation Tape production and consumption in Southeast Asia

Total Market by Segment:

Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Sqm)

Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

PVC Electrical Tape

Cloth Electrical Tape

PET Electrical Tape

The segment of PVC electrical tape holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 84%.

Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Sqm)

Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Electrical and Electronics

Auto Industry

Aerospace

Communication Industry

The electrical and electronics hold an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 53% of the market share.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Electrical Insulation Tape Market Competitors Revenues in Southeast Asia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Electrical Insulation Tape Market Competitors Revenues Share in Southeast Asia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Sqm)

Total Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Achem (YC Group)

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Nitto

IPG

Scapa

Saint Gobin (CHR)

Four Pillars

H-Old

Plymouth

Teraoka

Wurth

Shushi

Yongle

Yongguan adhesive

Sincere

Denka

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electrical Insulation Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electrical Insulation Tape Players in Southeast Asia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrical Insulation Tape Companies in Southeast Asia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Southeast Asia Manufacturers Electrical Insulation Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrical Insulation Tape Players in Southeast Asia

3.8.1 List of Southeast Asia Tier 1 Electrical Insulation Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Southeast Asia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrical Insulation Tape Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 PVC Electrical Tape

4.1.3 Cloth Electrical Tape

4.1.4 PET Electrical Tape

4.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Electrical and Electronics

5.1.3 Auto Industry

5.1.4 Aerospace

5.1.5 Communication Industry

5.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – Southeast Asia Electrical Insulation Tape Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Achem (YC Group)

6.1.1 Achem (YC Group) Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Achem (YC Group) Business Overview

6.1.3 Achem (YC Group) Electrical Insulation Tape Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Achem (YC Group) Sales and Revenue in Southeast Asia (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Achem (YC Group) Key News

6.2 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

6.2.1 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Business Overview

6.2.3 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Electrical Insulation Tape Major Product Offerings

…continued

