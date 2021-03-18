Global Electrical Insulation Tape Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Electrical Insulation Tape (or Electrical Tape) is a type of pressure-sensitive tape used to insulate electrical wires and other material that conduct electricity. It can be made of many plastics, but vinyl is most popular, as it stretches well and gives an effective and long lasting insulation. Electrical tape for class H insulation is made of fiberglass cloth.

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/20/christmas-decorations-market-2021-global-industry-sales-supply-demand-consumption-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2026/

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electrical Insulation Tape in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Sqm)

Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (M Sqm)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Market 2019 (%)

The global Electrical Insulation Tape market was valued at 1418.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1501.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecast period. While the Electrical Insulation Tape market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electrical Insulation Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Electrical Insulation Tape production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Sqm)

Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

PVC Electrical Tape

Cloth Electrical Tape

PET Electrical Tape

The segment of PVC electrical tape holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 84%.

Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (M Sqm)

Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Electrical and Electronics

Auto Industry

Aerospace

Communication Industry

The electrical and electronics hold an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 53% of the market share.

ALSO READ: https://www.newsmaker.com.au/news/380097/facebased-access-control-systems-market-2020-global-analysis-industry-growth-current-trends-and-forecast-till-2025#.X5kVcogzbIU

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Electrical Insulation Tape Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Electrical Insulation Tape Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (M Sqm)

Total Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Achem (YC Group)

Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

Nitto

IPG

Scapa

Saint Gobin (CHR)

Four Pillars

H-Old

Plymouth

Teraoka

Wurth

Shushi

Yongle

Yongguan adhesive

Sincere

Denka

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Electrical Insulation Tape Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Overall Market Size

2.1 Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Electrical Insulation Tape Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrical Insulation Tape Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 Indonesia Manufacturers Electrical Insulation Tape Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrical Insulation Tape Players in Indonesia

3.8.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Electrical Insulation Tape Companies

3.8.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrical Insulation Tape Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 PVC Electrical Tape

4.1.3 Cloth Electrical Tape

4.1.4 PET Electrical Tape

4.2 By Type – Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Electrical and Electronics

5.1.3 Auto Industry

5.1.4 Aerospace

5.1.5 Communication Industry

5.2 By Application – Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Electrical Insulation Tape Revenue, 2021-2026

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105