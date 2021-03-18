All news

Global Enterprises Singapore Pte Ltd in Retailing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Nu Skin Enterprises Singapore plans to continue focusing on strengthening its ageLOC skin care brand to support its value growth as well as to create more differentiation between the brand and the mass skin care brands available through store-based retail channels. The company also intends to continue pushing its new ageLOC Me range of personalised skin care products. This is set to involve a strategy based on long-term retention of its direct selling agents and distributors.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLECONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Company Background
Digital Strategy
Summary 1 Nu Skin Enterprises Singapore Pte Ltd: Share of Sales Generated by Internet Retailing 2014-2016
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Nu Skin Enterprises Singapore Pte Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

