Global Experiential Luxury Market Research Report 2024

Experiential luxury has seen a dramatic current value decline in 2020, after several years of solid growth. With India under complete nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 from 25 March 2020 until the end of May, and continued regional restrictions thereafter, players in experiential luxury have been finding it difficult to operate. There was no luxury foodservice in the country even before COVID-19, whilst luxury hotels are still not 100% open. Even though hotels can now take guests, many Indians…

Euromonitor International’s Experiential Luxury in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Experiential Luxury market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Experiential Luxury retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Luxury Foodservice, Luxury Hotels.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Experiential Luxury in India

Euromonitor International

February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Lockdown and outlet closures lead to dramatic decline

Companies have to adapt to survive

Indian Hotels maintains its lead in 2019, but is being hit by COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery likely to take some time due to consumer caution

Players in luxury hotels will need to communicate to survive

Sustainability gains even more importance due to COVID-19

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Experiential Luxury

……continued

