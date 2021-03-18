All news

Global Experiential Luxury Market Research Report 2024

Experiential luxury has seen a dramatic current value decline in 2020, after several years of solid growth. With India under complete nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 from 25 March 2020 until the end of May, and continued regional restrictions thereafter, players in experiential luxury have been finding it difficult to operate. There was no luxury foodservice in the country even before COVID-19, whilst luxury hotels are still not 100% open. Even though hotels can now take guests, many Indians…

Euromonitor International’s Experiential Luxury in India report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Experiential Luxury market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Experiential Luxury retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Luxury Foodservice, Luxury Hotels.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Experiential Luxury market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Experiential Luxury in India
Euromonitor International
February 2021

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Lockdown and outlet closures lead to dramatic decline
Companies have to adapt to survive
Indian Hotels maintains its lead in 2019, but is being hit by COVID-19
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Recovery likely to take some time due to consumer caution
Players in luxury hotels will need to communicate to survive
Sustainability gains even more importance due to COVID-19
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Experiential Luxury

……continued

