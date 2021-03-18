All news

Global Flatbed Trailers Market Analysis, Historic Data and Forecast 2020-2026

Flatbed trailers is defined as having the deck over the tires with no fenders. There are usually stake pockets and rub rail down the sides of the trailer.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flatbed Trailers in China, including the following market information:

China Flatbed Trailers Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Flatbed Trailers Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

China Flatbed Trailers Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in China Flatbed Trailers Market 2019 (%)

The global Flatbed Trailers market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Flatbed Trailers market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Flatbed Trailers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Flatbed Trailers production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Flatbed Trailers Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

China Flatbed Trailers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Standard Flatbed Trailers

Extendable Flatbed Trailers

Others

 

China Flatbed Trailers Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

China Flatbed Trailers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction

Agriculture

Transportation

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Flatbed Trailers Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Flatbed Trailers Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Flatbed Trailers Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total China Flatbed Trailers Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Wabash National Corporation

Great Dane

Utility Trailer

CIMC

PJ Trailer

Schmitz Cargobull

Schwarzmüller Group

East Manufacturing Company

Doepker Industries

Kassbohrer

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Refrigerated Trailer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Refrigerated Trailer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

………..Continued

