Global FnC Kolon Corp Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

FnC Kolon Corp is known as a leading innovator in apparel manufacturing in South Korea and will continue to use innovation as a key strategy over the forecast period. In 2015, Kolon launched a sports outdoor jacket with its own battery. It sends out Morse code in case of emergency and can take video of the surroundings. The company emphasises smart wear and accessories. Kolon opened a customisation platform for its accessory brand, Couronne, to order tailored handbags from 15,000 different desig…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Apparel, Footwear, Sportswear.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Apparel and Footwear market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Strategic Direction

…continued

 

Key Facts
Summary 1 FnC Kolon Corp: Key Facts
Summary 2 FnC Kolon Corp: Operational Indicators
Retail Operations
Internet Strategy
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 FnC Kolon Corp: Competitive Position 2016

