Global Full-Service Restaurants in the United Arab Emirates Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

COVID-19 had a drastic negative impact on all categories of consumer foodservice in the United Arab Emirates in 2020. This was primarily due to the impact of national lockdown restrictions which meant that businesses in this industry had to close their doors do eat-in customers for long periods of time in order to prevent crowds of people from gathering in consumer foodservice outlets. Furthermore, upon the lifting of restrictions, outlets were required to implement more stringent health and hyg…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Foodservice in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2025 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Full-Service Restaurants in the United Arab Emirates

Euromonitor International

February 2021

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Players adapt to the ‘new normal’ of COVID-19 with home deliveries and hygiene procedures

Cloud kitchens and delivery apps offer a silver lining for the category

The Oven Market makes its mark in full-service restaurants

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recovery depends on the return of tourists

Demand for kosher food to increase

Sustainability and employee wellbeing will emerge as key trend in the forecast period

  ….….continued

