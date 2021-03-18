All news

Global Future Demographic Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Future Demographic Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Depopulation in Hungary will accelerate in 2015-2030 with the population falling by 4.1% to total 9.5 million by 2030. This decline will be driven by low and falling birth rates resulting in deaths exceeding births by a growing margin each year. Despite relatively high net migration in 2015-2030, it will not be enough to counteract natural population decline. Budapest will continue to dominate the urban landscape in 2030 when it will account for over a quarter of the urban population.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1199957-hungary-in-2030-the-future-demographic

Euromonitor’s Hungary in 2030: The Future Demographic report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-iot-in-elevators-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026-2021-03-08

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-agricultural-dyes-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Hungary in 2030: The Future Demographic
Euromonitor International
March 2017
Hungary in 2030
Hungaryin 2030
Data

 

…continued

 

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Starchy Roots Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2017 – 2027

atul

Global Starchy Roots market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Starchy Roots . This industry […]
All news

Global Data Science Platform Market 2021 to Forecast 2025 By Major Players – Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google, Wolfram, DataRobot, Sense, RapidMiner, Domino Data Lab, Dataiku, Alteryx, Continuum Analytics

anita_adroit

” The Main Purpose of the Data Science Platform study is to investigate the Data Science Platform Market segment, definition and Market size on the basis of business, end-user, product type, and major regions. In order to identify the business situation, the Data Science Platform study offers an in-depth and technical review of current and […]
All news

Explosion-Proof Stripping Pliers Market SWOT Analysis including key players BOSI TOOLS, OPT, JETECH TOOL

Jay_G

A New Research Published by JCMR on the Global Explosion-Proof Stripping Pliers Market (COVID 19 Version) in various regions to produce more than 200+ page reports. This study is a perfect blend of qualitative and quantifiable information highlighting key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities and may be trending in the Global Explosion-Proof Stripping […]