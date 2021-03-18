Global Gardening in Canada Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Urbanisation represents both a threat to and an opportunity for the gardening category in Canada. Large numbers of immigrants are moving to the cities, increasing the urban population. There is less room for outdoor space, but despite – or perhaps as a result of – this trend, consumers are being increasingly creative and making more use of what space they do have. There is evidence of a gravitation towards flowers and plants, rather than simple lawn areas, which is influencing performance.

Euromonitor International's Gardening in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Gardening in Canada

Euromonitor International

June 2020

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Urbanisation contributes to growth as consumers get creative and lawned areas fall out of favour

Indoor plants see increased popularity, grow-your-own gains traction

Government to phase out neonic pesticides

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Scott’s Miracle-Grow Co maintains lead, hydroponics for cannabis growth set to contribute to company’s performance

Walk power and riding lawn mowers predominate, players invest in promotion for robotic mowers

Health Canada reaffirms safe nature of products such as Roundup, if used in line with instructions

CATEGORY DATA

….….continued

