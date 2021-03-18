All news

Global Glass Packaging Market Research Report 2024

Asia Pacific leads glass packaging globally, buoyed by wide usage in alcoholic drinks, as it is valued for its premium image and ability to maintain beverage quality. However, glass faces a threat from metal, rigid plastic and flexible plastic in beverages and food, which are preferred for convenience and ease of transportation. Emerging markets like India and Philippines will drive the growth of glass in beer, while the returnables system could aid glass as the focus on sustainability grows.

Euromonitor International’s Glass Packaging in Asia Pacific global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the packaging market, highlights the effect of emerging geographies, categories and consumer trends on the packaging landscape. It identifies the leading pack types, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the packaging market – be they packaging innovations, consumption growth, category switching, economic/lifestyle influences, legislation or environmental issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

