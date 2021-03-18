Global Global Mid-Lifers at a Crossroads: Lifestyles and Market Impact Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

All news

Longer life expectancies, improving health, later retirement mean that the bar for old age is shifting; age-blurring makes “50 is the new 30” truer than ever. However, with age comes inevitable change – physiological, family-related and work-related. Mid-life is a time for consumers to take stock of their lives and, in some cases, embark on new ventures. This report focuses on lifestyles and expectations of 45-59 year-olds and a forthcoming report how buying behaviour impacts consumer markets.

Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on Euromonitor International’s vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow

Product coverage:
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Global Mid-Lifers at a Crossroads: Lifestyles and Market Impact
Euromonitor International
July 2016
Introduction
Key Findings
Spending Power
Health and Happiness
Work-Life Balance
Outlook and Recommendations
Methodology and Sources

….….continued

