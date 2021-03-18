Global Global Tobacco: Key Findings Part 1 – Cigarettes – A Challenging Future Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

All news

Global Global Tobacco: Key Findings Part 1 – Cigarettes – A Challenging Future Market Research Report 2020

2015 in global cigarettes was a tale of regions performing unusual roles. China’s volume decline, the first effectively in a generation, meant that global volumes dropped significantly. Asia Pacific – previously a growth region – dragged down by China also fell overall, while Western Europe, which had struggled badly over recent years, returned to growth. All eyes now turn to the future as increasingly severe regulation and high excise levels make markets more and more challenging.

Euromonitor International’s Global Tobacco: Key Findings Part 1 – Cigarettes – A Challenging Future global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Tobacco market, highlighting major industry trends and categories as well as the factors affecting operating environment. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers impartial, strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, legislative restrictions or pricing influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and where it is headed.

Product coverage: Cigarettes, Cigarettes Including RYO Stick Equivalent, Cigars and Cigarillos, Smokeless Tobacco, Smoking Tobacco, Vapour Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tobacco market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Global Tobacco: Key Findings Part 1 – Cigarettes – A Challenging Future
Euromonitor International
July 2016
Introduction
Key Findings
Geographic Focus
Smoking Population
Illicit Trade
Legislation and Price
Companies and Brands
Measures

….….continued

