Global Graha Kerindo Utama PT market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Graha Kerindo Utama (GKU) aims to be a well-known retail tissue company in the Southeast Asia region. In order to achieve this, the company is set to continue focusing on its paper business, primarily tissue, not just in the domestic market but also for exports. GKU will continue to pursue social responsibility by its “Go Green” campaign. In the forecast period, the company’s Peemo brand of baby diapers is unlikely to register notable shares, and GKU is expected to focus on expanding its tissue…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Away-from-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Graha Kerindo Utama PT: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Graha Kerindo Utama PT: Competitive Position 2016

…continued

 

