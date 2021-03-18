All news

Global Henkel AG & Co KGaA in Beauty and Personal Care (Germany) Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

gutsy-wiseComments Off on Global Henkel AG & Co KGaA in Beauty and Personal Care (Germany) Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Henkel has three different business units: laundry and home care, beauty care and adhesive technologies. The beauty care business unit accounted for around 21% of Henkel’s total sales in 2013. With beauty care being such an important part of its business, Henkel invests heavily in the research and development of new innovative beauty and personal care products. It aims to be very customer-oriented regarding the development and launch of new products and at the same time be at the forefront of…

Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594210-henkel-ag-co-kgaa-in-beauty-and-personal-care-germany

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-construction-chemical-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2019-2025-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Baby and Child-specific Products, Bath and Shower, Colour Cosmetics, Deodorants, Depilatories, Fragrances, Hair Care, Mass Beauty and Personal Care, Men’s Grooming, Oral Care, Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushes, Premium Beauty and Personal Care, Sets/Kits, Skin Care, Sun Care.

Also Read:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-transmission-line-industry-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2024-2021-03-06

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Beauty and Personal Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

HENKEL AG & CO KGAA IN BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE (GERMANY)
Euromonitor International
July 2015

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Henkel AG & Co KGaA: Key Facts
Summary 2 Henkel AG & Co KGaA: Operational Indicators
Competitive Positioning
Summary 3 Summary Henkel AG & Co KGaA: Competitive Position 2014

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

 

 

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news

Dual Ball Bearing Market Growth, Trend and Statistics | NTN, NSK, Schaeffler and Others

mark.r

Know the effect of COVID-19 on the Dual Ball Bearing Market with our analysts keep an eye on the impact across the globe. Latest Dual Ball Bearing Market Research Report The Dual Ball Bearing Market research report targets vital segments to help players efficiently uphold their services and products and reach strong earnings. It provides […]
All news

Water Scale Removal Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Key Players – Hydropath, Anton Kulka, Vaughan, SCALEBLASTER, CWT, Scalewatcher

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- This detailed market research captures the growth potential of Water Scale Removal Market and can help stakeholders to understand the most important trends and perspectives for the Water Scale Removal market and to identify growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data from other […]
All news

Almond Drinks Market 2021: Global Trends, Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Credible Markets

Request Download Sample The recent report on “Global Almond Drinks Market Research Report 2021” offered by Credible Markets, comprises a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Almond Drinks […]