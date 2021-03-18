All news

Global Home and Garden in Canada Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

There is a distinct trend of urbanisation in Canada, as consumers seek more regular and better-paid work in the cities. Similarly, an increasing number of households are multi-generational. While many people are moving to smaller residences in the cities, offering a limited amount of space both indoors and outdoors, larger residences are being remodelled to cater for larger families. These trends are affecting the gardening and homewares categories. However, the lack of outdoor space associated…

Euromonitor International’s Home and Garden in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Product coverage: Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity, Plucker.Process.Domain.Entities.ProductEntity.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home and Garden market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Home and Garden in Canada

Euromonitor International

June 2020

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Urbanisation, smaller residences, and multi-generational households influence home and garden performance

Renovation activities increase thanks to economic factors and growing number of multi-generational households

Ikea maintains lead, invests in both bricks and mortar outlets and online activities

Online purchases gain traction, but consumers still value advice available from staff in stores

Healthy economic and urbanisation trends set to continue steering market’s performance over forecast period

MARKET DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home and Garden by Category: Value 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Home and Garden by Category: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Home and Garden: % Value 2015-2019

