Global Home Care Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

In a highly volatile business environment characterised by a rapidly changing market with increasing importance attached to sustainability, Henkel Australia is seeking to continue to grow its margins and promote sustainability across all its business activities through developing exciting product innovations. This will allow the company to differentiate itself in a highly competitive market, which is set to benefit consumers in Australia.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Strategic Direction
Key Facts
Summary 1 Henkel Australia Pty Ltd: Key Facts
Competitive Positioning
Summary 2 Henkel Australia Pty Ltd: Competitive Position 2016

 

…continued

 

