Global Home Furnishings in Canada Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Increasing urbanisation may represent a threat to furniture sales, as many apartments now come pre-furnished. As a result, consumers may not want to spend a lot of money on a home in which they may not be resident for a long period. In terms of big-ticket furnishing items such as couches and tables, the issue may not only be whether consumers are willing to spend, but how. This may represent an opportunity for furniture rentals to grow in Canada.

Euromonitor International’s Home Furnishings in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Home Furnishings market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Home Furnishings in Canada

Euromonitor International

June 2020

 

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Pre-furnished apartments threaten furniture growth, window coverings face new regulations

Increased tariffs hit furniture manufacturers exporting to the US

Interest rates result in many consumers deciding to stay put rather than move home

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Ikea increases online offer with click-and-collect service, launches furniture-building service

Ikea launches furniture buy-back scheme, opens new distribution facilities

Growth of e-commerce set to result in reduced number of bricks and mortar stores

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Home Furnishings by Category: Value 2014-2019

 

  ….….continued

