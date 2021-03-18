All news

Global Home Improvement in Canada Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Increased immigration has led growth in the number of multi-generation homes, many of which are driving the growth of home renovations in Canada. According to anecdotal evidence from builders, the majority of renovation projects are prompted as the client seeks to accommodate an extra generation – or two – on their existing property. Multi-generational households represents the fastest-growing household type in Canada, according to the most recent federal census: the number of households with at…

Euromonitor International’s Home Improvement in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Home Improvement in Canada

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Multi-generation homes underpin growth in demand for renovation services

Canada Revenue Agency targets Home Depot

Lowes closes stores as online channel demonstrates potential for growth

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Stanley Black & Decker Inc maintains lead, Behr Process Corp a strong contender

Koki Holdings America Ltd sees sales growth in Canada

  ….….continued

