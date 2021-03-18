All news

Global Homewares in Canada Market Research Report 2020 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

The increasing popularity of eating out may spell trouble for the homewares environment in Canada, as an increasing number of people either go out to eat, or have food delivered to the home. Both of these trends reduce the need for homewares products.

Euromonitor International’s Homewares in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of market demand at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the categories driving growth. It also identifies the leading companies and their brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing demand – from new product developments, consumer lifestyles, route to market and pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how market demand is expected to evolve in the medium-term

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Homewares market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Homewares in Canada

Euromonitor International

June 2020

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

HEADLINES

PROSPECTS

Financial factors have opposing impact on demand for homewares in Canada

Instagram represents important factor contributing to growth

Users can save items to Instagram shopping collection, and allows users to buy from videos

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Atlantic Promotions targets expansion through new products

Accent Fairchild acquisition set to stimulate North American growth

Retailers favour private label due to greater margins

  ….….continued

