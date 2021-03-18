All news

Global Hormel Foods Corp Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Hormel Foods Corp is looking to drive growth through innovations focused on convenience and health and wellness trends, while growing its protein-focused portfolio through selective acquisitions. Innovations will consist mostly of line extensions that offer more convenient and value-added formats to consumers as well as capitalising on synergies between its growing portfolio of brands. Making selective acquisitions, such as that of Skippy Peanut Butter, Muscle Milk, and Applegate Farms, helps…

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

