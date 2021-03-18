All news

Global Industria La Popular SA in Home Care (Guatemala) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast

Industria La Popular is a local manufacturer of its own brands, private label and third-party products. It also imports and distributes products across the country. It has a wide product portfolio in several markets, including beauty and personal care and home care. The company is expected to continue to diversify its product portfolio to increase its market presence.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Toc

INDUSTRIA LA POPULAR SA IN HOME CARE (GUATEMALA)

Euromonitor International

January 2017

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Industria La Popular SA: Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Industria La Popular SA: Competitive Position 2016..continue

 

